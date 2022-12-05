Suspect In Takeoff Murder To Appear In Court Monday, Self-Employed DJ Says He Has No Income 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The suspect charged in the murder of Takeoff requested a court-appointed attorney, listing himself as a self-employed DJ with no income.

Patrick Clark, the man charged in the murder of Migos rapper Takeoff, is due in court on Monday following his arrest last week (Dec. 1).

Court documents show Clark listed himself as a self-employed DJ with no wages coming in. He recorded his income as $0.00 and requested a court-appointed attorney, according to KHOU 11.

The suspect’s bail was previously set at $2 million as he is a suspected flight risk. Authorities believe he was attempting to flee the country to Mexico, applying for an expedited passport in the wake of the Nov. 1 shooting.

He was subsequently arrested while carrying the passport and a large amount of cash.

If the court grants him bond, Clark faces a number of conditions. These include 24-hour house arrest, electronic monitoring, no firearms, illegal drugs or alcohol, and no contact with the victim’s family.

Cops say Clark was captured on camera outside the Houston Bowling alley at the time of the shooting. He was spotted firing a gun while carrying a wine bottle in his hand. Another camera shows him jumping into a getaway vehicle with the gun still in his possession.

Houston Police believe Takeoff was not the intended target that night but was in the wrong place at the wrong time. They are still appealing for witnesses and say none of the roughly 40 people present that night stuck around to give a statement.

Last week, another suspect appeared in court to face charges in connection with the shooting of Takeoff. Lil Cam a.k.a. Cameron Joshua was charged with two counts of felon in possession of a weapon although cops have not accused him of shooting the rapper.