Offset: Don’t Post Takeoff Unless It’s In A Good Light Please!

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

While still mourning his cousin’s death, Offset has a request for the public.

The Hip Hop world is still feeling the loss of Migos rapper Takeoff. One of his surviving groupmates, Offset, posted a heartfelt Instagram message about his deceased family member last month.

“The pain you have left me with is unbearable,” wrote Offset on November 15. “My heart is shattered and I have so many things to say, but I can’t find the words.

The 30-year-old Georgia native continued, “I’ve been going to sleep and waking up hoping that all of this is a dream, but it’s reality, and reality feels like a nightmare.”

Offset continued to mourn Takeoff’s untimely death in other Instagram posts. Yesterday, Set also made a personal request on how he would like to see the public address The Last Rocket album creator.

“Don’t post Takeoff unless it’s in a positive light please!” stated Offset. It is not clear what may have inspired Set to share that statement at the time that he did.

Quavo, Cardi B & Other Family Members Joined Offset In Publicly Grieving Takeoff’s Death

Several of Takeoff’s additional loved ones have spoken out about his passing. The third Migos member, Quavo, shared his own touching Instagram message about his nephew.

“It’s so hard to tell you Ima miss you because you always with me and we did everything together. Since we were kids you been by my side lookin up at me, them eyes waiting on me to make the next move… then you followed up right behind me,” conveyed Quavo.

Offset’s wife, Hip Hop superstar Cardi B, paid tribute to Takeoff as well. Takeoff’s brother, YRN Lingo, also took to social media to share his thoughts about his sibling no longer being here.

“I know God had to meet one of his purest angels because you were one of them. I’m still trying to understand this life thing, just help me and guide me through this hell on earth, ’cause it’s going to be hard, super hard without you, bro,” posted YRN Lingo.