Cardi B Breaks Silence On Takeoff’s Death

Cardi B has broken her silence on the November 1 shooting death of Migos rapper Takeoff. The “Bodak Yellow” star, who is married to Migos member and Takeoff’s cousin Offset, addressed the tragic news on Instagram.

“Takeoff your untimely passing has brought a great deal of pain and sorrow to so many lives,” she wrote. “The impact you had in this world was so considerable and we have struggled to grasp this tragedy. I am heartbroken but I am grateful for all the precious memories we got to share while you were here. This has truly been a nightmare and the pain is incomparable. The emptiness your brothers are feeling is unbearable and I pray that you give Offset, Quavo and your friends and family the strength to keep going as they are trying to cope with this loss.”

Cardi B posts a tribute to Takeoff on her Instagram:



“I will also love you 4L & after” 💔 pic.twitter.com/Tk3fAnGzD0 — Fan Account | #BLM 💎❤️‍🔥 (@BardiUpdatess) November 12, 2022

Cardi B went on to encourage Takeoff to send his mother “beautiful dreams” and bemoaned the fact “it will never be the same again.”

She ended with, “I will remember your remarkable talent and dope ass personality. I pray that you are at peace in paradise because you deserve every bit of it. I know God opened the heavenly gates for you with a warm embrace. Rest in power TakeOff. I will also love you 4L & after.”

Cardi B’s post arrived just hours after Takeoff’s Celebration of Life, which took place on Friday (November 11) at the State Farm Arena in his hometown of Atlanta. She and Offset were photographed arriving at the memorial in all black looking somber. During the service, Offset delivered an emotional speech and admitted he was having trouble understanding why his life was taken.

“I don’t want to question you, God, but I just don’t get it,” he said. “I don’t get you sometimes.”