Fans Believe Quavo Addresses Rumors Saweetie Cheated With Offset In New Song ‘Messy’  

Quavo was trending with Saweetie and Offset after sharing his new single, as fans were convinced he was spilling the tea on cheating rumors.

Before Quavo and Takeoff delivered their debut collaborative album Only Built for Infinity Links on Friday (Oct. 7), one song had the internet in a frenzy.

The new duo shared the track “Messy,” on Friday, hours ahead of the project’s release. Fans began immediately speculating that Quavo was dishing the dirt about his relationship with his ex. Specifically, the rumors that Saweetie was sleeping with Offset behind his back.

“I said, ‘Caresha please’ ’cause she too messy,” Quavo raps. Fans think this refers to Saweetie’s recent appearance on Yung Miami’s new show. “B#### f### my dawg behind my back, but I ain’t stressin’/ You wanted the gang, you shoulda just said it, we would have blessed it/ Now s### got messy.”

While Quavo didn’t mention his ex-girlfriend, fans were convinced he was confirming the rumors she cheated with the Migos member.

Back in August, during an online back and forth, Cardi B denied rumors her husband, Offset, slept with Saweetie. “No baby you lying!” Cardi responded to a fan who said, “Offset f##### Saweetie!”

“You makin crazy lies starting s### and putting female rappers in it WIT NO RECEIPTS,” Cardi continued. “No blog ever spoke on this all of a sudden you come out of jail 5 days ago and you made up lied for 2 hours wit NO RECEIPTS!”

Though Saweetie remained silent about the rumors, she did open up about her relationship with Quavo during her chat with Yung Miami last month. “I thought we was gon spend the rest of our lives together,” she explained. “With him, I knew it was the one. It was different.”

Meanwhile, the new Unc and Phew pairing showed love to their fans for supporting the project. “Thank Y’all For Believing In Us!!,” Quavo penned. Stream the album below.