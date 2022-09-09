Saweetie Thought She Would Be With Quavo For “The Rest Of Our Lives” 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Saweetie shed light on her relationship with Quavo, answering questions about infidelity and how she felt when he took back the Bentley.

Saweetie has opened up about her two-and-a-half-year relationship with Quavo after their split last year.

The couple gave few details about their split at the time, although, at the time, Saweetie tweeted, “I’ve endured too much betrayal and hurt.” During the most recent episode of Caresha Please, Yung Miami grilled her about their relationship, including the infidelity rumors.

“Did Quavo ever cheat on you?” the City Girl asked. Saweetie dogged the questions replying with “huh” while making a face causing Yung Miami to repeat herself. “I think the past is the past and I’ve moved on since then,” Saweetie replied.

Yung Miami followed up quickly, asking Saweetie if her relationship with Quavo was a “toxic” one. “I think we had a lot of growing pains together,” she responded. When Caresha told Saweetie how much she loved them as a couple, the “Best Friend” hitmaker agreed. “I thought we was gon spend the rest of our lives together.” She continued, “With him, I knew it was the one. It was different.”

Saweetie explained she and Quavo spilt over “differences,” and Miami encouraged her to share what was so special about him, before asking, “so how you feel when he took your car back?” Saweetie burst into laughter, telling Miami, “Girl! I had to go get me a little Rolls [Royce]. I really enjoyed my luxurious experience,” she explained. “I’m just gon get get one myself.“ Check out Saweetie’s comments on Quavo in the clips below and watch the full episode at the end of the page.