Saweetie Says Quavo Was Intimate With Other Women And Confirms Break Up

AllHipHop News
Rap star Saweetie has confirmed reports that she has broken up with Migos group member Quavo.
Social media sleuths noticed that there was trouble in paradise earlier this week when the celebrity rap couple decided to unfollow each other.
Saweetie also alluded to their split during an interview earlier this week, where she suggested she had been cheated on.
Earlier today (March 19th), Saweetie put the rumors to rest. During a series of tweets, she confirmed that Quavo was giving his attention to other women.
I’m single. I’ve endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character. Presents don’t band aid scars and the love isn’t real when the intimacy is given to other women.
March 19, 2021

Saweetie was obviously referencing the custom Bentley Quavo purchased for the “Tap In” as a present last Christmas. The relationship for the couple lasted just over two years.
They were romantically linked after she was featured in Quavo’s video for “Workin Me.” While the news is disappointed, the “Best Friend” rapper seems to have bounced back already.
Saweetie is not sitting around feeling bad about the breakup.
I emotionally checked out a long time ago and have walked away with a deep sense of peace and freedom. Excited for this new chapter of elevation 🙏🏽
March 19, 2021
