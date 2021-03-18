Quavo And Saweetie Unfollow Each Other On Social Media Sparking Breakup Theories

(AllHipHop News)
One of rap’s most darling couples seems to have called it “social media quits.”
Raptress Saweetie and her Atlanta beau Quavo have been dating hot and heavy since 2018 when the couple started flirting on Instagram. The two have noted over the years that it was the Migos member that slid into her DM, dropping the snowflake emoji.
He coyly said, “You an icy girl, you need a glacier boy.” This was a reference to her hit song, “Icy.”
She responded just as cleverly by dropping a stir fry emoji — referencing his hit song “Stir Fry.”
Just as digitally discreet as the romance started, it seems to have ended. Fans have noticed that both chart-toppers have unfollowed each other on Instagram.
According to Amy Chan’s “Breakup Bootcamp: The Science of Rewiring Your Heart” unfollowing/ deleting an ex on social media is actually healthy. She said, “One-hundred percent, detox from your ex,” because that is the only way to get over the heartbreak.
“And it’s not because they’re a bad person,” she continued. “Detoxing from your ex doesn’t mean that you hate the person or it ended on bad terms. It also doesn’t mean you can’t be friends again in the future, but you do need a period of time for your mind, body, heart, and soul, to transition from a relationship that’s intimate or romantic to something else.”
She uses psychological and neuroscience research to support this decision.
But Saweetie might just be using good ole’ homegirl logic — “I don’t want to see him. It’s a wrap.” Who knows …
According to what her interview on Justin LaBoy’s “Respectfully Justin” show, there might be a clue as to why she broke up with the “Versace” rapper.
When asked about what the most disrespectful thing a man could do to her, she said “break her heart” and lie.
“I think it’s lying. It’s the principle, I don’t like liars,” she said.
Did he lie to her? Developing …