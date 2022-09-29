Quavo Says He Received Raekwon’s Blessing For ‘Only Built For Infinity Links’

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Quavo and Takeoff made sure Raekwon was cool with the title of the duo’s upcoming album Only Built For Infinity Links.

The two reached out to Raekwon about their spin on the Wu-Tang Clan member’s classic album Only Built 4 Cuban Linx. Quavo recalled the conversation in an interview with TMZ.

“We most definitely hollered at Raekwon,” Quavo said. “It was all love. We gave him respect. We told him it’d be an honor, and we dropping this album called Only Built For Infinity Links. It’s inspired by y’all, so we just wanna let ‘em know we respect the OGs.”

Quavo added, “We most definitely love Wu-Tang. We got super love for Wu-Tang. But right now, this is what it’s about. Only Built For Infinity Links, the dynamic duo.”

The Migos member called Only Built For Infinity Links the “greatest album of all time” in his chat with TMZ. Quavo and Takeoff’s collaborative project is scheduled to drop on October 7.

Only Built For Infinity Links will be Quavo and Takeoff’s first album as a duo, fueling speculation about a split with Offset.

NBA YoungBoy, Young Thug, Gunna, Summer Walker, Gucci Mane, Birdman and DJ Mustard will appear on the LP.

Check out the tracklist for Quavo and Takeoff’s project below.