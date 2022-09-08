Quavo & Takeoff Announce New Album Fueling Migos Split Rumors 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Quavo and Takeoff have released serval singles with fellow Migos member Offset and now have a new album on the way.

Quavo and Takeoff announced their joint debut album is on the way, further fuelling rumors of a Migos split.

The duo took to Instagram to share a promo trailer for ” Only Built For Infinity Links,” due to arrive on October 7. Check out the clip below.

The big reveal came just one day after Offset performed a medley of his solo hits on The Tonight Show. Though Migos reps denied a split, whispers of a split began to surface when fans noticed Offset stopped following Quavo and Takeoff on Instagram.

The speculation continued when the new duo announced their single “Hotel Lobby” as Unc and Phew. They also released two follow-up singles, “Us Vs. Them,” featuring Gucci Mane, and “Big Stunna,” featuring Birdman. Offset also teased his own solo album and has avoided questions concerning any Migos split or Quavo and Takeoff.

DJ Khaled collaborated with the pair on “Party All the Time” for his thirteenth studio LP, God Did. He shared his thoughts on the Migos split rumors during an interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music.

“Those are all my brothers, all three of them are my brothers, and from their big brother, we want to see them together no matter what,” said DJ Khaled. “Nobody says they’re not together, so I’m not going to be one of those guys that’s going to.”

He added, “Those are brothers. You’re asking me, I’m always going to be like, ‘Those are brothers, and it’s our job to make sure that they continue to be brothers.’ But obviously, they got their thing. I don’t know, but I could tell you this, that m############ Takeoff and Quavo on this album, called ‘Party All the Time.’”