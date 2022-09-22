Offset Denies Responsibility For 2020 Car Crash; Countersues For $150K

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

An insurance company sued Offset over a car crash that injured a woman, but he claimed the collision wasn’t his fault.

Offset wants a judge to throw out an insurance company’s lawsuit against him.

According to court documents obtained by Radar Online, Offset asked a Los Angeles Superior Court judge to dismiss Mercury Insurance’s negligence claims over a 2020 car crash. He also countersued the other driver for $150,000 in damages.

Mercury accused Offset of causing a crash involving Silvestre Cruz Gutierrez, who was driving a 2019 Honda Civic with Maria Salina Lopez as a passenger. Lopez allegedly suffered severe injuries, prompting the insurance company to pay her $15,000.

The insurance company paid another $10,000 to Gutierrez. The damage to his car required towing and repairs, costing a total of $10,605.73.

Mercury sought more than $26,000 from Offset. The Migos member said he did nothing wrong and blamed Gutierrez for the crash.

Offset said he drove below the speed limit and stayed in his lane on a freeway. He claimed Gutierrez didn’t use a blinker while changing lanes. Gutierrez allegedly collided with the right side of the rapper’s 2018 Dodge Charger, causing Offset to swerve and crash into a concrete wall.

“Gutierrez’s unsafe lane change was the sole cause of the collision with the Dodge,” he contended.

Offset’s Dodge Charger was totaled. The vehicle’s estimated value was over $150,000.