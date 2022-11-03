Takeoff Shot Multiple Times Coroners Report Reveals, Armed Man Person Of Interest 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Houston Police say an unidentified armed man is a person of interest, he was standing feet away from Takeoff before he was fatally shot.

New details have emerged concerning the fatal shooting of Takeoff, who was gunned down outside a Houston bowling alley early Tuesday morning.

The Migos member, born Kirshnik Khari Ball, was attending a dice game with his uncle, fellow Migos rapper, and Unc and Phew collaborator, Quavo. An altercation ensued, and Takeoff was shot. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

A new report from the medical examiner’s office reveals the Only Built for Infinity Links rapper was shot multiple times causing his death. According to TMZ, the Harris County Medical Examiner lists Takeoff’s primary cause of death as “penetrating gunshot wounds of head and torso into arm.”

While authorities said they have few leads, they appealed for witnesses to come forward with information. Cops confirmed a man seen on footage of the event is currently a person of interest in the death investigation.

The video captures Takeoff standing next to Quavo, who is engaged in a heated exchange. The unidentified man is seen holding a gun, standing just a few feet away from the duo, seconds before shots rang out. TMZ reports Houston PD has viewed the video, and although they are yet to identify the man, he is deemed a person of interest.

Cops Say Armed Man Person Of Interest In Takeoff Shooting

During a press conference Tuesday (Nov. 2), Houston Police Chief Troy Finner called on the Hip-Hop community to police itself.

“Sometimes the Hip Hop community gets a bad name,” Chief Finner acknowledged. “I’m calling upon everybody, all Hip Hop artists in Houston and around the nation, we got to police ourselves. It is so many talented individuals, men and women, in that community, who again I love and I respect, and we all need to stand together and make sure nobody tears down that industry.”