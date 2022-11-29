Takeoff’s Brother Shares Heartfelt Message About The Late Rapper

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

YRN Lingo says life will be hard without his bro.

Platinum-selling recording artist Takeoff passed away on November 1, 2022. His family, friends, and fans have spent the last twenty-eight days mourning the late entertainer.

According to reports, Takeoff’s brother, YRN Lingo, shared an emotional message about his sibling. The social media post also included childhood and more recent photos of the two-time Grammy nominee.

“I don’t know where to begin. I honestly still can’t believe it. My big brother. My right hand. My other half. My literal twin. The one I could call upon [any time] no matter what time, weather, [or] situation you were in,” YRN Lingo posted on Instagram.

Lingo also added, “I know God had to meet one of his purest angels because you were one of them. I’m still trying to understand this life thing, just help me and guide me through this hell on earth, ’cause it’s going to be hard, super hard without you, bro.”

A gunman shot and killed Takeoff outside the 810 Billiards & Bowling alley in Houston, Texas. A “Celebration of Life” commencement service for the Georgia native took place at the State Farm Arena on November 11.

Takeoff is best known as one-third of the Atlanta-based Hip Hop trio Migos. The surviving members of Migos – Quavo and Offset – also released personal statements about the passing of their groupmate and relative.

Numerous other celebrities publicly mourned Takeoff over the last several weeks. Offset’s wife, Cardi B, praised her “MotorSport” collaborator. Drake, LeBron James, and Fat Joe also paid tribute to Takeoff following his death.