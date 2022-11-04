Drake Honors “The Legendary, Unprecedented Takeoff” In Emotional Tribute 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Drake paid tribute to his longtime friend and former collaborator, remembering Takeoff in a touching speech on Thursday evening.

The Hip-Hop world is still grieving the tragic loss of Takeoff, who was gunned down in Houston early Tuesday morning aged 28 years old.

The “Circo Loco” rapper took to Instagram earlier this week to mourn his former collaborator but followed up with a heartfelt tribute on Thursday evening (Nov. 3) during the second episode of Table for One on SiriusXM.

While gearing up for the midnight release (Nov. 4) of his collab album with 21 Savage, Her Loss, an emotional Drake sent his condolences to everyone affected by Takeoff’s untimely passing.

“Before I get into the pleasantries, I’d just like to send our deepest condolences from the family to the entire QC, to our brother Quavo, to our brother Offset, to the friends and loved ones of the legendary, unprecedented Takeoff—a guy that I knew for a long, long time,” Drake began.

“I’m sure people know how we started, of course, with ‘Versace.’ And from there, you know, we formed a brotherhood. I always talk about the fact that this was one family. My friends in the music industry are not friends, they’re family.”

Drake added a message that life is “worth living, and everybody deserves that chance.”

Drake Calls Takeoff’s Senseless Killing A “Tragic Loss For All Of Us”

“So, our deepest condolences—tragic loss for all of us and, you know, a dark cloud over this business that we love so much. And, man, I just encourage everybody to lock into that mindset, no matter where you are, you know? It’s just really…it’s a life that’s worth living, and everybody deserves that chance.”

He continued, “It’s unfortunate that one of our dear, dear brothers had to leave us this week. And it’s tough to even talk about, I don’t even know how to really—I don’t have the words, I feel like I’m rambling, but, yeah: again, our deepest condolences from the family. We love you, and I appreciate the memories, appreciate the memories.” Listen to Drake’s Takeoff tribute in the clip below.

Drake Speaking About The Tragic Passing Of Takeoff💔 pic.twitter.com/AxBsEFl0jL — Rap301 (@Rap301_) November 4, 2022

The Migos member, born Kirshnik Khari Ball, was shot multiple times, causing his death. The Harris County Medical Examiner cites “penetrating gunshot wounds of head and torso into arm” as the primary cause of death. Houston Police are yet to arrest a suspect and ask witnesses to come forward with information.