Drake Mourns Takeoff’s Death With Emotional Message “Rest Easy Space Man” 

Drake shared his grief at the loss of his former collaborator, Takeoff, who was killed in a shooting on Tuesday at 28 years old.

The Hip-Hop community is still reeling from Takeoff’s shocking death after the 28-year-old rapper was tragically gunned down.

The Migos member, real name Kirshnik Khari Ball, was fatally shot outside a private party at a downtown Houston bowling alley around 2:35 on Tuesday morning. Takeoff was reportedly attending a dice game with his uncle and fellow Migos member Quavo.

Rappers and celebrities flooded social media to mourn the tragic loss of the 28-year-old hitmaker. Migos label Quality Control and its CEO Pierre “P” Thomas also shared touching posts amid the news.

Drake shared his own emotional message on Tuesday evening. In 2018, the Toronto native hit the road with Takeoff, Quavo, and Offset. The trio joined Drake for their Aubrey & the Three Migos world tour.

He took to Instagram posting an image of himself onstage with Takeoff with a heartfelt message.

“I got the best memories of all of us seeing the world together and bringing light to every city we touch. That’s what I’ll focus on for now 😔 rest easy space man Take 🚀” he penned in the caption.

Celebrities took to the comment section to share their grief, including DJ Khaled, Ty Dolla $ign, Winnie Harlow, and Druski.

Drake also shared a series of images of Takeoff on his Instagram Story. Among them, one of himself and Migos dressed in 70s gear. The photo was taken during the video shoot of the collaboration “Walk It Talk It.”

“We were supposed to be all looking like this in our 60’s for real,” Drake wrote, alongside a series of sad face emojis.