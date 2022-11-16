Fat Joe On Takeoff: He’s Like The Run-DMC Of This Time

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

A gunman killed Kirsnick Khari Ball on November 1, 2022. The Georgia-raised musician, better known as Takeoff, was just 28 years old.

Members of the Hip Hop community offered their thoughts, prayers, and condolences to the late Migos rapper’s friends and family. A “Celebration of Life” ceremony for Takeoff took place at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

On this week’s episode of Stephen A. Smith’s Cadence13 podcast Know Mercy, New York City-bred emcee Fat Joe spoke about Hip Hop artists who have lost their lives to violence. He also mentioned Takeoff.

“We had Rest In Peace Biggie, Rest In Peace Jam Master Jay, Tupac. But they were spaced out. It’s like these kids are getting killed every other week. And Takeoff, who recently got killed, Rest In Peace,” said Fat Joe.

On Takeoff, the author of The Book of Jose memoir added, “He’s like the Run-DMC of this time.” Hip Hop historians often label Run-DMC as one of the most influential rap groups of all time. The trio helped take Hip Hop culture mainstream in the 1980s.

Fat Joe Reflects On How Takeoff’s Death Affects His Loved Ones

“When I look at a young brother like him die, I look at a hundred families that could have ate from the jobs he give them. His family, who’s suffering forever. And I pray for all these kids,” stated Fat Joe on Know Mercy.

The “What’s Luv?” hitmaker continued, “Steve, that’s why I got this book, The Book of Jose, with total transparency. So you could learn, you could have sold drugs, you could have been betrayed, you could have been whatever, but you could fight through it.”

Prior to his passing, Takeoff released his only solo studio album, The Last Rocket, in 2018. The two-time Grammy nominee also contributed to Migos’ catalog of projects which includes the Billboard 200 chart-topping Culture in 2017 and Culture II in 2018. Takeoff and Quavo’s Only Built for Infinity Links also dropped in October 2022.

Fat Joe’s discography consists of 1998’s Don Cartagena, 2001’s Jealous Ones Still Envy (J.O.S.E.), 2010’s The Darkside Vol. 1, and other solo albums. He also collaborated with Remy Ma for Plata O Plomo in 2017 and Dre for Family Ties in 2019.