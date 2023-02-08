Cardi B Pays Tribute To Takeoff Following Reported Altercation Between Offset & Quavo

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The apparent family feud may have played out at an award ceremony.

Did Offset and Quavo get into a fight at the 2023 Grammy Awards? According to reports, the two family members argued backstage at the ceremony before Offset’s wife, Cardi B, got involved.

The alleged altercation may have been fallout from a disagreement between Offset and Quavo after fellow Migos rapper Takeoff passed away last year. Quavo took part in a special performance dedicated to Takeoff at the televised show.

Entertainment Tonight released audio of Cardi B yelling at someone off-camera. The “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker can be heard saying, “Both of y’all [are] wrong. Both of y’all. This is not right. No b####, shut the f### up ’cause you shouldn’t have been talking.”

The audible clip of Cardi B spread across the internet. Social media users speculated what really happened behind the scenes that night. Offset denied getting into a physical fight with Quavo, but it appears the two cousins do have some bad blood at the moment.

Cardi later paid tribute to Takeoff by posting a photo of the deceased The Last Rocket album creator on her Instagram Story. Previously, the Bronx-bred rapstress shared a lengthy, heartfelt message about the late rap star.

“Takeoff your untimely passing has brought a great deal of pain and sorrow to so many lives,” wrote Cardi B. “The impact you had in this world was so considerable and we have struggled to grasp this tragedy. I am heartbroken but I am grateful for all the precious memories we got to share while you were here.”

She added, “This has truly been a nightmare and the pain is incomparable. The emptiness your brothers are feeling is unbearable and I pray that you give Offset, Quavo, and your friends and family the strength to keep going as they are trying to cope with this loss.”

There also seems to be tension between Offset and Quality Control Music. Following a legal dispute over ownership of Set’s music, the record label home of the Migos trio accused the 31-year-old Georgia native of breaching an agreement.