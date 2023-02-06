Offset Reacts To Report Claiming He Fought Quavo Backstage At 2023 Grammys

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

A report accused Offset and Quavo of fighting over a tribute to the late Takeoff at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

Offset denied fighting Quavo at the 2023 Grammy Awards after TMZ claimed the Migos members were involved in an altercation.

According to TMZ, Offset and Quavo “got into a physical fight and had to be pulled apart” backstage at the Grammys on Sunday (February 5). Offset dismissed the allegation on Monday (February 6).

“What tf look like fighting my brother yal n##### is crazy,” he wrote via Twitter.

TMZ’s report said the Migos members clashed over the “In Memoriam” segment at the Grammys. Quavo allegedly refused to let Offset participate in a tribute to Takeoff.

Offset responded to TMZ’s story after addressing comments made by Rap-A-Lot Records founder J. Prince in a Million Dollaz Worth of Game interview. The Migos member took issue with J. Prince speaking about Offset’s relationship with Takeoff. Offset told J. Prince and the music executive’s family to stop playing “internet games” regarding Takeoff’s death.

“Y’all n##### speaking on my real brother,” he said. “How dare one of y’all n#### even speak on me and Take’s relationship, n####. I don’t know you n#### from a can of paint, n####. Y’all n##### don’t know how me and my brother rock.”

Takeoff was shot and killed in Houston in November 2022. Police arrested his alleged killer Patrick Xavier Clark a month later.