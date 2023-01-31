QC Accuses Offset Of Breaching Legal Agreement

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Migos member is in a legal fight with the label over ownership of his solo music.

It appears the legal drama between Kiari “Offset” Cephus and Quality Control Music is not over. A new report claims Capitol Music Group-backed QC wants a judge to drop Cephus’s lawsuit against the company.

According to RadarOnline, Offset sued Quality Control to prevent the record label from receiving revenue for his solo work. The Migos member released the singles “54321” and “Code” in 2022 via Motown Records.

Offset supposedly negotiated a settlement with Quality Control Music in January 2021. The 31-year-old Georgia native contends the deal gave him ownership rights to his own recordings and songwriting credits.

Offset & QC’s Pierre “P” Thomas Clashed On Social Media

Quality Control believes Offset does not own the recordings released by Motown – such as “54321” and “Code” – which negates his lawsuit. QC also argued that Set breached the settlement agreement by violating the confidentiality provision.

Offset dropped “Code” featuring Memphis rapper Moneybagg Yo on August 26, 2022. That collaboration arrived two days after Offset called out QC co-founder Pierre “P” Thomas for addressing the lawsuit on social media.

“N##### act like I’m the problem. I paid millions to get my rights back. N####, you blackballed me. I ain’t said s### one time, homie. I ain’t spoke to you in 2 years, now I drop and you want ya name on my credit?” tweeted Offset in response to a now-deleted tweet by P.

Offset Is Still Mourning The Loss Of Takeoff

The latest round in the legal fight between Offset and Quality Control Music comes after the tragic killing of fellow Migos member Kirsnick “Takeoff” Ball. There also seemed to be a personal falling out among the Migos trio at some point over the last several years.

“The pain you have left me with is unbearable,” posted Offset on Instagram about Takeoff dying. “My heart is shattered and I have so many things to say, but I can’t find the words. I’ve been going to sleep and waking up hoping that all of this is a dream, but it’s reality, and reality feels like a nightmare.”

Offset has taken the death of his groupmate/family member Takeoff extremely hard. In December, the Father of 4 album creator admitted to being in a “dark place” following Takeoff’s passing. Last week, Set tweeted, “🚀 come back bra!”