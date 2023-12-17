Quavo Jumps In Offset & Cardi B Breakup Drama With One Simple Tweet

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Quavo has been relatively quiet as Cardi B and Offset’s marriage crumbles. But on Saturday (December 16), the Migos rapper fired off a tweet that appeared to address the couple’s current drama. At the same time, he paid tribute to fellow Migos member Takeoff, who was fatally shot in November 2022.

“Nephew ain’t wit the soap opera LONG LIVE Rocket,” he wrote. “pray for y’all tho.”

nephew ain’t wit the soap opera

LONG LIVE Rocket 🚀 🙏🏾 pray for y’all tho. ♾️♾️♾️♾️♾️♾️♾️♾️♾️♾️♾️ — QuavoYRN (@QuavoStuntin) December 17, 2023

Quavo quickly became a trending Twitter (X) topic following his input. Some people applauded his use of the term “soap opera,” writing comments such as, “Exactly, a soap opera. You can’t believe nothing that come from people who came from reality tv. They use those same reality tv tactics to sell music. It’s all PR Stunts!!” Others accused the couple of creating a stir online in an effort to say relevant. As one person said, “The way migos and cardi b fell off and gotta create some new drama every few months to stay relevant is funny af.”

Cardi B went on an expletive-laced rant on Friday (December 15) and was audibly emotional as she screamed at her estranged husband.

“This motherf###er really liked to play games with me when I’m at my most vulnerable time, when I’m not the most confident, he liked to play games with me, because he knows I’m not an easy girl,” Cardi said. “You really been f###ng feeling yourself, you b#### a## n###a, with your b#### a## album and s##t, and you’ve really been f###ing doing me dirty after so many f###ng years that I motherf###ng helped your a##, not even a f###ing thank you did I get from your b#### a##! I’m so f###ing tired of it!”

As for Offset, he’s been busy celebrating his recent birthday surrounded by a bevy of women, seemingly without a care in the world. The couple married in 2017 and produced two children together. Their relationship has been seeped in controversy since the beginning, with Offset being accused of cheating on Cardi B multiple times.