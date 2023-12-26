Cardi B & Offset Reunite To Celebrate Christmas With Their Kids

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kulture and Wave spent time with both parents for the holidays.

Hip-Hop celebrity couple Cardi B and Offset have been headline news for weeks. The “Jealousy” collaborators reportedly split up which led to Cardi going on a rant about her estranged husband.

The two rap stars apparently put aside their differences for the holidays. Both Cardi B and Offset posted home videos on their respective social media accounts celebrating Christmas with their kids.

The Instagram Stories showed 5-year-old Kulture and 2-year-old Wave opening their presents. Other family members can also be seen in the festive clips that have since gone viral.

Earlier this month, Cardi B revealed she separated from Offset. The breakup supposedly happened before Blueface accused Set of sleeping with his ex-girlfriend, Chrisean Rock. Offset denied those rumors.

Cardi then went on an Instagram rant, blasting Offset. She accused the Set It Off album creator of playing games and doing her dirty. She even called Set a “b####-ass n####.” Her emotional tirade quickly spread across the internet.

After remaining quiet for a few days, Cardi B popped back out at a Marine Toys for Tots Foundation event in New York on December 19. The Grammy winner later went clubbing. A video of Cardi dancing to Sexyy Red’s “Bow Bow Bow (F My Baby Dad)” also made the rounds on social media.