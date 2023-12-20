Cardi B Attends Toys For Tots Charity Event Following Offset Breakup Drama

Cardi B made her first public appearance since the online controversy involving her estranged husband, Offset. The “I Like It” hitmaker showed up at a Marine Toys for Tots Foundation event in New York on Tuesday (December 19).
The Newburgh Armory Unity Center shared photos and videos of Cardi B at the toy giveaway on the organization’s Instagram Story. Additional images and clips from the location also made the rounds on X (formerly Twitter).
For example, blogger KenBarbie tweeted a recording of the 31-year-old Bronx native meeting with Newburgh residents. The caption for that social media post read, “Cardi B is back outside, giving back, and loving on families in NY.”
Cardi B went viral last week after going on a teary-eyed, Instagram Live tirade about Offset. The Grammy-winning recording artist accused the Migos member of playing games and doing her dirty.
The celebrity couple’s breakup became public news after Blueface alleged Offset had sex with his ex-girlfriend, Chrisean Rock. Offset denied those allegations, and Cardi claimed the split with Set happened before Blueface started the cheating rumors.
In addition to attending a holiday-themed Toys for Tots charity program, Cardi B continued to make business moves. Her Whipshots vodka-infused whipped cream brand launched a new installment of the “Cardi & Patti” digital series.
Cardi B and R&B legend Patti LaBelle united for the joint campaign to co-promote Whipshots and LaBelle’s Good Life pies. The duo presented previous episodes of the sitcom-style shorts during the Thanksgiving season.