Offset Talks Recruiting Jamie Lee Curtis For “Jealousy” Skit

The Migos member recalls getting the Hollywood legend to appear in his promo video.

Atlanta-bred rap star Offset teamed up with his wife, Cardi B, for the new “Jealousy” collaboration. Set also worked with Acadamy Award winner Jamie Lee Curtis for a teaser.

Last month, Offset posted a skit featuring Jamie Lee Curtis to his social media accounts. The rapper and the actor recreated an infamous 1988 James Brown interview for the 2-minute promo video.

Curtis played a fictional talk show host, asking the Migos member about his rumored relationship troubles with Cardi B. Offset channeled the “Godfather of Soul” James Brown for his performance.

He later shared a behind-the-scenes clip from the set of the “Jealousy” trailer. At one point, an out-of-character Jamie Lee Curtis tells Offset, “Good luck. God bless you. Take care of those kids. Stay with your wife. Don’t f### it up!”

Good Morning America recently caught up with Offset to discuss his latest single as part of the morning show’s “Hip-Hop Turns 50” series celebrating the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop culture. ABC News correspondent Kelley Carter questioned Set about working with Jamie Lee Curtis.

“How that happened is I DM’d Jamie Lee Curtis on Instagram and said, ‘Yo, I got an idea. I would love to work with you.’ She wrote me back so quickly. She was like, ‘Yeah, I got you, but you need to follow me,'” recalled Offset.

The Father of 4 album creator continued, “That’s how I knew she was cool. So we got each other’s numbers. I told her the idea and she was ready to do it.” That conversation took place after Curtis won a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for Everything Everywhere All at Once at the 95th Academy Awards in March.

Offset’s “Jealousy” featuring Cardi B debuted at No. 55 on this week’s Billboard Hot 100 chart. The celebrity couple previously collaborated on other tracks such as “Lick,” “MotorSport,” “Clout,” and “Type S###.”