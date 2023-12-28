LL Cool J & Cardi B To Perform On “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” TV Special

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

LL Cool J will help celebrate the new year as part of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024. Cardi B will also perform on the televised broadcast.

ABC and Dick Clark Productions tapped LL to hit the stage in New York City’s Time Square around midnight on NYE. Cardi will present her set from Florida’s Fontainebleau Miami Beach hotel.

LL Cool J, along with DJ Z-Trip, will run through a medley of the rapper’s classic records. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee’s catalog includes hits like “Mama Said Knock You Out” and “Doin’ It.”

Grammy Award winner Cardi B will provide a poolside performance outside the Fontainebleau. Her discography contains the diamond-certified songs “Bodak Yellow” and “I Like It.”

In addition to LL and Cardi, New Year’s Rockin’ Eve will feature other musicians such as Megan Thee Stallion, Post Malone, Ludacris, Janelle Monáe, Tyla and Doechii.

The Ryan Seacrest-hosted celebration will also present comedic show segments. Stand-up comedians Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, Matt Friend, Ms. Pat and Sebastian Maniscalco are part of the show as well.

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024 airs December 31 on ABC beginning at 8 pm ET.