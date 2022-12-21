Cardi B’s Bestie Star Brim Wants Curfew Lifted, So She Can Feed Her 2-Year-Old

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Cardi B’s friend Star Brim wants a judge to change the conditions of her bond so she can provide for her young child while she awaits a RICO trial!

Cardi B’s best friend, Star Brim, who has been called the “Godmother” of the Blood street gang the 5-9 Brims in the Bronx, has asked a local judge to lift her curfew so that she can make some extra money.

According to Radar Online, Star Brim, whose real name is Yonette Respass, has made a name for herself in the mean New York streets. She is considered one of the highest-ranking women in the group.

But Star has also made a name for herself as an influencer who has over 1 million followers and serves as the CEO of the beauty company Star Quality Skin.

However, since being out on bond from her 2020 criminal case, Star Brim has not been able to make the dough she is used to because of the multiple restrictions the court has mandated with her $50,000 bond.

Star Brim argues as a single mom to a two-year-old, being an influencer (hosting parties, meet and greets, etc.) is the only way she can make money.

As AllHipHop.com reported, the prosecution alleged she ordered an attack on two bartenders at a New York strip club because they were getting out of pocket with one of her associates – rapper Cardi B.

These two bartenders, Jade (Tekashi 6ix9ine’s ex) and her sister Baddi Gi, are the same women Cardi B fought with a couple of years ago.

In September, Cardi struck a plea deal with prosecutors to avoid jail time over the incident, which was sparked by rumors that her husband Offset had been intimate with Jade.

Star Brim has asked the judge to change her restrictions before. In 2021, she asked if she could come off of house arrest.

Star Brim remains out of jail and is waiting for her trial to begin.