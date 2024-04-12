Cardi B’s First Driving Lesson In Rolls Royce Goes Hilariously Wrong   

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Cardi B live-streamed her first driving lesson but had to switch places with her instructor after becoming stuck in a cul-de-sac.

Cardi B is taking driving lessons on the advice of her therapist who recommends she adopt some healthy habits.

Although Cardi owns a fleet of luxury vehicles, she cannot drive and does not have her license. Nonetheless, on Thursday (April 11), Cardi B took to Instagram livestreaming her first lesson.

“My therapist say I got to pick up a healthy habit because she said that I’m too involved with work and work is taking over my life,” she confessed. “So she said for an hour a day I got to pick up healthy habit.”

Cardi took to the road in style, taking lessons in her Rolls Royce truck. However, she only settled for the Rolls because she misplaced the keys to her Bentley.

The “Jealously” rapper made a decent start but got stuck when she had to back out of a cul-de-sac. She admitted being nervous of the rain, confused her left and right and was unfamiliar with the vehicle controls as she began to lose confidence.

“Reverse is like going back, right,” she asked her instructor who confirmed that it was. “I think you should do it,” Cardi added, joking she didn’t want to die while learning to drive.

This isn’t the first time Cardi’s attempt at driving has gone wrong. She reluctantly went on a disastrous “Carpool Karaoke” cruise on The Late Late Show With James Corden in 2018.

Furthermore, Cardi B lamented about her driving struggles back in 2021.

“Just like that girl wrote a song about getting her drivers license Imma write a song about the struggle of not having a drivers license,” she wrote, referencing a Dua Lipa track. “I really wanted my McDonald’s at 4am last night instead of today but I couldn’t so I felt asleep hungry.”