Cardi B’s “Hot Sh*t” Snippet Goes Viral

Gangsta Boo shows love to a line by the Bronx native.

Belcalis “Cardi B” Almánzar will release her next lead single this Friday, July 1. “Hot S###” features Chicago-bred rappers Kanye “Ye” West” and Lil Durk.

In preparation for “Hot S###” hitting DSPs tonight at 12 pm ET, Cardi B shared a snippet of the song on social media. The 16-second clip went viral on Wednesday night.

The Twitter version of the snippet amassed over 600,000 views and 30,000 likes. Over on Instagram, Cardi’s “Hot S###” collected more than 11 million views and 1.5 million likes.

Additionally, Cardi B earned a co-sign from another female rap star. Gangsta Boo of the Hip Hop group Three 6 Mafia tweeted lyrics from “Hot S###”. She posted, “Still might slide on [an] opp, ‘IT’S ELECTRIC’ hating didn’t work so they lied -Cardi.”

The Invasion of Privacy album creator later responded to Gangsta Boo on Twitter. Cardi quote-tweeted the Memphis representative and added, “Ommgggg Gangsta Boo?!!!! Omggg I’m geeked!!”

Ommgggg Gangsta Boo ?!!!!’ Omggg I’m geeked !! https://t.co/0quYo74D9c — Cardi B (@iamcardib) June 30, 2022

Earlier this week, Lil Durk teased “Hot S###” by promising the track will shake the world. Cardi B replied to the “Voice of the Heroes” hitmaker by praising Durk’s contribution to the record. He then returned the favor, tweeting, “You got the hardest verse we all can agree.”

“Hot S###” will be Cardi B’s first lead single since the chart-topping “Up” dropped in February 2021. The Bronx native also featured on Normani’s “Wild Side,” Lizzo’s “Rumors,” and Summer Walker’s “No Love (Extended Version)” over the last year.

Deum this f##### fast 😩😩I LOVE IT ! https://t.co/LTSLgkpfDs — Cardi B (@iamcardib) June 30, 2022

New Cardi B songggg os fireee @iamcardib i’m readyyyyy 🤧❤️😈 pic.twitter.com/CJ5ipDV4aC — I'm Johnny (@JohnnyPelegrin) June 29, 2022

they’re eating like Cardi. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/cJ5iFYLMB5 — ale b || HOT S### (@purposebardi) June 29, 2022