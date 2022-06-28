Cardi B & Lil Durk Praise Each Other’s Verses On Upcoming “Hot Sh*t” Collab

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Who do you think will have the best verse on the song?

A new single from Hip Hop superstar Cardi B titled “Hot S###” will arrive this Friday (July 1).

This time, Cardi recruited Chicago-raised rappers Kanye “Ye” West and Lil Durk as features for the collaboration. On Sunday, she made the announcement about the upcoming arrival of “Hot S###.”

The following day Cardi B then revealed Ye and Durkio as the featured guests on the track. The Grammy-winning Invasion of Privacy album creator also presented the song’s official Lil Kim-inspired cover art.

My new single “Hot S###” available everywhere THIS FRIDAY 7/1 🚨🚨



Tomorrow 8pm I got another surprise for yall, tune in 😘 pic.twitter.com/tMHJcAteum — Cardi B (@iamcardib) June 27, 2022

“Friday we shaking the world I promise 🌪🌪🌪🌪🌪🌪🌪,” tweeted Lil Durk on Monday night. The “Ahhh Ha” hitmaker’s Twitter post collected over 2,500 retweets and 15,000 likes.

Cardi B quote-tweeted Lil Durk and added, “YOUR VERSE THO 🔥🔥🔥😮‍💨😮‍💨😮‍💨.” That online praise from the Bronx-bred entertainer led to Durk replying, “You got the hardest verse we all can agree 🌪🌪🌪🌪🌪🌪🌪🌪🌪🌪🌪🌪🌪🌪🌪🌪🌪🌪🌪🌪.”

You got the hardest verse we all can agree 🌪🌪🌪🌪🌪🌪🌪🌪🌪🌪🌪🌪🌪🌪🌪🌪🌪🌪🌪🌪 — THE VOICE (@lildurk) June 28, 2022

“Hot S###” will be Cardi’s first lead single since “Up” in February 2021. That 2x-Platinum-certified song peaked at #1 on Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart. She also recently appeared on Normani’s “Wild Side,” Lizzo’s “Rumors,” and Summer Walker’s “No Love (Extended Version).”

Lil Durk is coming off dropping his seventh studio album, 7220, in March. The 17-track project debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200, giving Durk his first solo Number One on the chart. A deluxe version of 7220 landed on June 24.

In addition to teaming with Cardi B and Lil Durk, this year has also seen Kanye West link with The Game (“Eazy”), Fivio Foreign and Alicia Keys (“City of Gods”), and the late XXXTentacion (“True Love”). All three singles live on West’s Donda 2 album which was released exclusively on the Stem Player audio device.