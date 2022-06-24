Lil Durk Delivers “7220” Deluxe Album After Walking Amiri Runway At Paris Fashion Week Runway  

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Lil Durk returned with the deluxe version of his “7220” album featuring Est Gee, Moneybagg Yo, Ella Mai, and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie.

Lil Durk has returned with the deluxe version of his 7220 album complete with 14 fresh new tracks.

The Chicago native shared the tracklist for the project on social media ahead of the album’s release on Friday (Jun. 24). The new songs include features from Est Gee, Moneybagg Yo, Ella Mai, and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie.

Earlier this week he dropped the single “Did S### To Me,” his collaboration with Doddie Lo, alongside the visuals for the project. Watch the video and take in the deluxe album below.

Lil Durk – “Did S### To Me” feat. Doodie Lo

The “Laugh Now Cry Later” hitmaker also announced The 7220 Deluxe Tour. He’ll be hitting the road starting Sept. 17 in Oklahoma City, OK, before winding up on Oct. 12 in Seattle, WA. Nardo Wick and Doodie Lo will appear as special guests.

Lil Durk also proved that talent runs in the family, revealing that his kids made the track selection for the deluxe. “My kids picked my deluxe,” He wrote on his Instagram Story on Wednesday. “I believe in they ears,” he added.

Meanwhile, the OTF boss was in Paris on Thursday, flexing his modeling chops as he walked the runway for Amiri. Lil Durk confidently stomped with his hands flung in his pockets as he walked with the rest of the models. Check out the clip below.

He also shared a picture of his outfit for the show while thanking the designer for the opportunity.

“I appreciate you for letting me be apart of history and opening up new doors,” Lil Durk penned on Instagram. “We real rockstars @mikeamiri.”