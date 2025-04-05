Cardi B’s Latest Fashion Move Isn’t About Trends—It’s About Loyalty

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Cardi B teamed up with Revolve Group to launch a fashion and beauty line rooted in her personal style and set to debut later this year.

Cardi B is diving into the fashion world with a new clothing and beauty line.

The rap Superstar is working with Revolve Group, drawing inspiration straight from her closet.

The Grammy-winner told WWD she’s working closely with her longtime stylist, Kollin Carter, to shape the collection.

While the entire lineup is still in development, Cardi made it clear the pieces will reflect her own go-to looks.

“I could shop every single day, but there’s always that one pair of jeans that I love. There’s that tank top that I love, and I don’t care how many stains are on it, I’m gonna wear it because I just love it,” she said. “I want my brand to have that one piece that you buy, that you love, that it makes sense. If it’s a size small, it should be a true size small; if it’s a size large, it should be a true size large.”

The Bronx-born rapper, whose real name is Belcalis Almánzar, said she’s not just focused on a flashy launch but on building something lasting.

“We have a couple of samples, but when we get the whole (product range), that’s when we’re going to start learning our lessons,” she said. “I’m the type of person that if I don’t like something, I get really angry.”

This isn’t Cardi’s first foray into fashion.

She’s previously teamed up with Fashion Nova and Reebok on capsule collections that sold out quickly.

But this time, she’s aiming for more than hype—she wants staying power.

“Here’s the thing, when I drop, everything is going to sell out the first week or day, but that’s not the good part. The good part is when people come back. I want people to come back,” Cardi B said.

Her debut line with Revolve is expected to launch before the end of 2025.