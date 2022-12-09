Reebok CEO Heaps Praise On Cardi B And Her Lasting Impact On The Brand

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Cardi B has made an impact on Reebok’s brand and the CEO believes it will last generations! Read more!

Cardi B was determined to inject “next-level energy” into her final Reebok collection.

The “I Like It” rapper has dropped several apparel and footwear lines since signing a deal with bosses at the sportswear giant back in 2018.

Earlier this week, Cardi unveiled the final installment, called “Let Me Be…Next Level Energy.”

“For my final collection with Reebok, I had to make sure we brought it to the next level. I needed every piece from the slides to the jumpsuit to be as big, bold, and fun as we could make them,” she smiled.

The collection includes popular items in refreshed colorways, including the Cardi B Bodysuit in black and Cardi B Woven Jacket and Legging Short in modern beige.

There is also a range of slides and a showstopping jumpsuit – a long sleeve full mesh catsuit in an eye-catching print.

“We’re so grateful for our partnership with Cardi over the years. Having the opportunity to collaborate with someone as passionate, iconic, and talented as her is an unmatched experience and will certainly leave a lasting impact on the brand,” added Reebok chief executive Todd Krinsky. “Since 2018, we have proudly pushed boundaries together, with an emphasis on inclusivity and self-expression, and this final collection really exemplifies and celebrates that.”