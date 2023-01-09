Cardi B’s Producer Faces Gun Charges After Letting Another Producer ‘Kick It’ On Studio Couch

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Two music producers who have racked up hits with Cardi B., G Herbo and others, were busted with a stash of guns in the studio. Read more!

Two music producers, associated with some of the biggest rap stars in the game, have been arrested and taken into custody by the Los Angeles Police Department.

According to the LA Times, DeAvonte Kimble, 30, and Max Lord, 31, were discovered with a cache of assault weapons and ammunition inside a Studio City home on Wednesday, January 4th.

An LAPD SWAT team was called, according to the department’s communications department, saying after they made their way into the home, officers discovered “several assault rifles, handguns, and 3 firearm suppressors, high-capacity magazines, assault rifle building parts/components, and thousands of rounds of ammunition.”

Kimble was charged by LAPD with assault with a deadly weapon and charged with being a parolee at large. The producer’s bail has been revoked and he is being held at Van Nuys Jail.

Reports state Kimble has been in trouble with the law before. In 2018, he was popped on illegal firearm possession with rapper G Herbo in Chicago. The Compton native has produced on G Herbo’s “25” album, as well as other artists in the rap genre.

Lord was charged with possession of assault rifles but was released on $35,000 bail.

Lord has made a name for himself in rap by being a producer and sound engineer for artists such as Cardi B, Future, Travis Scott, and the late rapper Juice WRLD.

Lord spoke about the incident on Friday, January 6th, saying he allowed Kimble to kick it on his couch at the studio but did not know about any gun charges. Then all of a sudden, the SWAT team came in early on Wednesday morning, around 5:20 a.m.

He said, “There was a very heavy show of force. A high number of officers with a lot of equipment. Luckily, they didn’t break too much stuff — other than turn the house upside down.”

“They got a warrant that included the residence [Kimble] was in. It’s my studio. Essentially, I got dragged into it because of the other warrant [for Kimble],” Lord said.

Lord would not speak on the weapons and ammunition found in his studio. He did say he wasn’t “targeted.”

“The detectives told me this would never happen to me,” he said. No word from Kimble or his representation regarding this arrest.