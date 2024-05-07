Cardi B’s Show-Stealing Met Gala Gown Needs 9 Helpers On Red Carpet 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Cardi B literally stopped the show at the 2024 Met Gala with a gown so overwhelming she needed nine assistants to help her.

Cardi B has had some iconic Met Gala looks over the years but perhaps none as dramatic as the gown she wore for the 2024 event.

On Monday evening (May 6), Cardi B joined the fashion glitterati for the 2024 Met Gala. Co-hosted by Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, and Chris Hemsworth, the theme was “The Garden of Time.”

Cardi B made a daring statement in an avant-garde black gothic gown and matching headdress. The tulle layers of her skirt took over the red carpet and needed at least nine assistants to fan out the meters of fabric.

Ladies and gentlemen, Cardi B is at the #MetGala. pic.twitter.com/IGHn9Wnslw — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) May 7, 2024

She was also dripping in diamond and emerald jewelry, with a bold statement necklace and matching accessories.

By the time she got around to her Vogue red carpet interview, Cardi B had dropped two attendants and was only down to seven.

“I’m that b#### and you b###### could never,” she told the interviewer. “Before y’all consider comparing yourself to me, b####.”

Other showstoppers on the night included co-host Zendaya, who donned two outfits for the glamorous occasion. Meanwhile, fellow NYC rapper and longtime Cardi B rival Nicki Minaj wore a delightful floral number that perfectly fit the theme. An array of colored flowers adorned her sculptured yellow Marni gown.

Zendaya did not conquer met gala steps once but twice tonight. Only her fans are allowed to like this post ..!!#MetGalapic.twitter.com/trTW0IDJVu — STONKS MAN (@STONKS_IU) May 7, 2024

Nicki Minaj attends The 2024 Met Gala. pic.twitter.com/aEbjjN6hky — @23metgala (@23metgala) May 7, 2024

Cardi B was on hosting duties following the annual event, hosting her own Met Gala after-party. She changed into a stunning red number for the occasion, her long tresses dangling loose at her shoulders.