Cardi B’s Throwback Stripper Photos Go Viral On Social Media

The Bronx native breaks the internet again thanks to the “me if… was a job” meme.

Hip Hop superstar Belcalis “Cardi B” Almánzar has never been shy about embracing her past as an exotic dancer. Cardi’s breakout single, “Bodak Yellow” from 2017, centered around her rise from the strip club to making money moves as a mainstream entertainer.

Yesterday, Cardi B reminded her 20.8 million Twitter followers about her days as a stripper. The 29-year-old Invasion of Privacy album creator shared a picture from 2014 where she is surrounded by large piles of $1 bills.

Cardi B’s throwback photo collected over 11,000 retweets and 155,000 likes on the social media platform. With the simple “2014” caption the rapper’s intent once again appeared to be about celebrating her journey from being a “regular, degular, shmegular” girl from The Bronx to being a Grammy-winning multimillionaire.

Another old photo of Cardi B is currently going viral on Twitter too. The “me if… was a job” meme features another picture of a younger Belcalis sitting around a lot of cash. For this trend, people expressed their fandom for certain celebrities, television shows, or other pop culture content by comparing it to Cardi’s commitment to racking up money.

For example, @etarauhls tweeted, “Me if supporting Justin Bieber was a job.” @melsperalta posted, “Me if watching Brooklyn 99 was a job.” @smgiscoming wrote, “Me if defending Selena Gomez was a job.” @residxnt_evil shared, “Me if playing Resident Evil was a job.”

Over the last several days, countless Twitter accounts created and/or retweeted a “me if… was a job” tweet. Fans of fellow Hip Hop figures like Kanye West, Young Thug, and Lil Peep also jokingly shared their obsession with their favorite music performer.

me if supporting justin bieber was a job pic.twitter.com/2zGMaaPAro — alexis 🤍 (@etarauhls) December 28, 2021

me if watching brooklyn 99 was a job pic.twitter.com/WhrhrMKb9D — erin misses peraltiago (@melsperalta) December 27, 2021

me if defending selena gomez was a job pic.twitter.com/2UOOK6TJWs — jonny has seen NWH (@smgiscoming) December 27, 2021

Me if playing Resident Evil was a job pic.twitter.com/wFCkB3O306 — ʀ. | (𝚁𝙴)Playing RE4! (@residxnt_evil) December 28, 2021

Me if defending Johnny Depp was a job pic.twitter.com/1mPkMS4HrK — JD 🧷🖤 (@proudepphead) December 28, 2021

me if stanning zayn malik was a job pic.twitter.com/pSrKpz9Dmc — irina (@icuddlemomrry) December 26, 2021

me if defending kanye west was a job pic.twitter.com/4CEIYVW7vv — 🦋 (@harajukubarbae) December 29, 2021

Me if listening to Young Thug was a job: pic.twitter.com/AYno3zHHkF — TOP FREE⛓ (@_VickieeC) December 28, 2021