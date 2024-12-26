Caresha Explains Why She Gave Back To Community To Celebrate Christmas

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Families across South Florida experienced a day of joy and generosity as Caresha’s toy drive brought holiday cheer to the community.

Caresha “Yung Miami” Brownlee brought some much-needed holiday joy to South Florida over the weekend.

Hundreds of families drove through Phuse Cream in Plantation, Florida, for the annual “Caresha Gives” Community Toy Drive, an event designed to spread Christmas cheer and kindness while meeting the needs of underserved children.

Caresha personally handed out thousands of donated toys to excited kids, creating a festive atmosphere that rippled through the crowd.

Participants didn’t leave with just gifts; the event also treated families to holiday perks, including complimentary hot meals, creamy ice cream, cheerful face painting, and photos with Santa, all from the comfort of their vehicles.

Adding a unique twist to the day was a special collaboration between Caresha Gives and Phuse Cream, which debuted a holiday-themed ice cream flavor exclusively for the event.

For the South Florida native, giving back to the community during Christmastime carries a deep sense of purpose.

“Christmas has always been my favorite holiday, and it was incredible to see the smiles on these kids’ faces,” Caresha said. “South Florida will always be home, and giving back to this community that shaped me is a blessing. Every child deserves to feel special on Christmas, and I’m so happy we could make that happen this year.”

The “Caresha Gives” initiative has already started to gain momentum, even ahead of the official launch of the CareshaGIVES foundation in 2025.

The foundation aims to develop impactful programs that assist underserved communities with a focus on empowering families and expanding access to resources.

This holiday season marked the beginning of CareshaGIVING, the foundation’s first project, which kicked off during Thanksgiving with a Turkey Giveaway event in partnership with the City of Opa-locka and MegaTV.

Through this effort, families in Opa-locka were provided with meals to ensure a heartfelt holiday celebration.