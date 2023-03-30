Carl Crawford Heaps Praise On Megan Thee Stallion Amid Legal Dispute With 1501 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Carl Crawford extended another olive branch to Megan Thee Stallion after he previously expressed regret over their vicious public feud.

Megan Thee Stallion has been engaged in a bitter contract dispute with her record label, 1501 Certified Entertainment which saw the rapper and Carl Crawford embroiled in a nasty public feud.

The pair hurled insults at each other online as the beef spilled outside the courtroom. The former MLB star accused Megan Thee Stallion of doing drugs while she alleged Carl Crawford likes his women on the younger side and implied 1501 leaked her Traumazine album.

However, in recent weeks, Carl Crawford appears to have had a change of heart. He expressed his regret over the “unfortunate” online back and forth and vowed to stop bashing her publicly.

On Wednesday (Mar. 29), the 1501 CEO put on a public show of support for the Houston native ahead of her upcoming hometown show. He showered Megan with praise in a lengthy Instagram statement welcoming her home to Texas.

Carl Crawford begins the note by referring to Megan Thee Stallion as “Queen of the Hotties and one of the most iconic female artists of our time.” He encouraged “the entire Community of Texas,” to support her headlining performance at the AT&T Block Party Friday, Mar. 31.

1501 Promise “New ALBUM, New WORLD TOUR”

He also revealed the “Plan B” hitmaker is working on a new project and will be touring soon.

“IF YOU THINK YOU SAW MEG PERFORM BEFORE, THINK AGAIN!,” he declared. “Wait till you see her tear down the stage on Friday as she’s gearing up for this New ALBUM, New WORLD TOUR, and New MOTION!”

Carl Crawford added: “We look forward to continuing to support our 1501 artist, Megan Thee Stallion, in all of her future endeavors. The 1501 staff is dedicated to a successful and exciting launch of this new project!”

He concluded by offering “full support” to “Megan and the Hotties,” and promised a “HOT GIRL SPRING & SUMMER 2.0.”

Carl Crawford Vows To Stop Bashing Megan Thee Stallion

Meanwhile, last month, Carl Crawford told TMZ he hasn’t spoken to Megan Thee Stallion since 2019. “We’ve been going through, I guess, what you guys see online,” he explained. “It’s unfortunate because I never wanted to have a situation where I was, you know, going back and forth with her on the internet.”

He added: “You not gon’ hear me mention Megan Thee Stallion name in the media unless I’m doing something like this. You not gon’ see me texting or making a post or doing any of that stuff that would cause social media to go crazy.”