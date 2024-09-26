Did Carl Winslow & Diddy Freak Off Together? Actor Puts Story To Bed

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A rumor about Diddy having sex with Reginald VelJohnson (Carl Winslow from “Family Matters”) spread months before the mogul’s indictment.

Reginald VelJohnson, the actor who portrayed Carl Winslow in Family Matters, denied a rumor claiming he had sex with Diddy. VelJohnson responded to the absurd story when asked about it outside of a Dancing With The Stars rehearsal.

“That’s all b#######,” he said. “I don’t know that man. Never met him before. I wish him well though.”

A man known as Luce Cannon started the rumor months ago. VelJohnson had a blunt message for Cannon.

“Get a life,” the actor said.

Cannon told a story about seeing Diddy having sex with VelJohnson on a podcast called Drinx With Ginx. The incident supposedly happened at one of Diddy’s parties.

“When Diddy f##### Carl Winslow, we was at the party,” Cannon said. “And you know, we just chilling and s###. Everybody know me. I’m a goofy n####, I’m funny and stuff like that. So, I hear a n#### just wearing out some s### … I’m like, ‘Who’s wearing this b#### out?’ N####, I kicked in the door. Boom! Kick in the door, n####, I seen—I look, I seen Carl Winslow put his head up … I swear to God [on] dead homie, Neighborhood Crip. When I seen that cuz, right, Diddy came back. And he was telling me, he was like, ‘It’s nothing more enjoyable than having a man do something for some money. I’m like cuz that s### crazier than a m###########.”

The rumor caught 50 Cent’s attention.

“Ok this is, this is, this is – I’m not sure what to say anymore,” he wrote in April. “So Diddy was playing with Carls booty too LOL (I NEED A DRINK GUYS).”

Diddy was arrested for sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution on September 16. He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Bad Boy Records founder’s indictment exposed details of his Freak Offs.” According to prosecutors, the “Freak Offs” were drug-fueled orgies involving sex workers and women who’d been coerced or forced to participate.