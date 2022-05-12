Casanova Claims “The System Is Crazy” Following Guilty Plea  

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Casanova claimed “they had me in the box for four months for no reason” after admitting charges which could see him locked up for 60 years.

Casanova has spoken after his court appearance on Wednesday (May 11) where he admitted to participating in a shooting and other crimes which could see him put away for six decades.

“The system is crazy they had me in the box for four months for no reason,” the rapper wrote on his Instagram Stories. “Probably so I can take this plea. As soon as I copped out they moved me straight from court to Essex County without my knowledge and without any of my property, legal work or nothing SMH this is crazy.”

Caswell “Casanova” Senior is one of 18 Untouchable Gorilla Stone members accused by the Feds of dealing drugs, attacking rivals, and killing a 15-year-old boy in Upstate New York. They were charged in a sweeping RICO case in December of 2020. The Roc Nation artist is the thirteenth defendant to plead guilty.

Casanova Says “Everything Will Work Out Eventually”

In addition to the message on his IG Stories, Casanova shared some words of encouragement with his fans. “No matter what it is you are going through right now, what obstacles are in front of you, you have to trust that everything will work out eventually,” he penned. “Solutions will present itself when the time is right. There is perfect timing for everything and everyone. Move in faith, not in fear. ✌🏽❌”

He also shared a post from his wife Jasmere “Swaggy Jazzy” Corbett who wrote, “Hope for the best… Prepared for the worst…. However it come just know that we ready! …..Back to the basics, me and you in the courtroom….. I love you baby❤️It’s free @bigcasanova_2x til he free 🔓❤️‍🩹”

“Like twelve of his co-defendants, Caswell Senior, an accomplished recording artist, and performer, now stands convicted of playing a leadership role in Gorilla Stone, a particularly violent Bloods gang that operates throughout New York and across the country,” said U.S. Attorney Damian Williams.

Sentencing in the case is scheduled for December 6, 2022. Casanova is facing a minimum sentence of five years and a maximum of 60 years in prison.