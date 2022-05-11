EXCLUSIVE: Casanova Admits To Shooting Man During Gambling Dispute, Dealing 100 Kilos Of Marijuana; Facing 60 Years In Prison

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Casanova appeared in court today (May 11th) and admitted to a series of crimes, which could send him away for six decades! Read more!

Casanova was in court today (May 11th), where he admitted to participating in a shooting and other crimes.

Casanova is one of 18 Untouchable Gorilla Stone members charged in a sweeping RICO case in December of 2020.

The Feds accused the gang of dealing drugs, attacking rivals, and killing a 15-year-old boy in Upstate New York.

The Brooklyn rapper, born Caswell Senior, was charged with racketeering conspiracy, conspiracy to knowingly and intentionally manufacture, distribute, or dispense, or possess with intent to manufacture, distribute, or dispense, a controlled substance (crack cocaine, cocaine, and marijuana), and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Casanova initially pleaded guilty, maintained his innocence, and proclaimed he was being unfairly targeted because of his association with specific individuals and his stature as a famous rapper.

But today, Casanova admitted that he was the triggerman in a July 5th, 2020, shooting at a party in Florida with other gang members. The rapper shot a man over a gambling dispute.

The rap star also admitted to an August 5th, 2018, robbery in Manhattan that caused a woman serious bodily injury while she was being restrained.

In that incident, members of Gorilla Stone were accused of breaking the jaw of a woman named Niya Rucker because she filmed the rapper while he was eating.

According to Rucker, Casanova’s associates beat her, choked her out, cut her, and ultimately broke her jaw as the rapper tried to take her phone to erase the footage.

Casanova also confessed that he conspired to traffic at least 100 kilograms of marijuana while admitting he was a leader in the Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation.

Cas pled guilty to one count of conspiring to conduct and participate in the conduct of the affairs of a criminal enterprise through a pattern of racketeering activity and one count of conspiring to distribute over 100 kilograms of marijuana.

Casanova is the thirteenth defendant to plead guilty.

So far, the Feds have secured guilty pleas from Deshawn “Don” Thomas, Naya “Baby” Austin, Brandon “Untouchable Dot” Nieves, Donavan “Donnie Love” Gillard, Jarrett “Jayecee” Crisler, Dezon “Blakk” Washington, Stephen “Chino” Hugh, Jordan “Flow” Ingram, Shanay “Easy” Outlaw, Roberta “Trouble” Sligh, Brinae “Luxury” Thornton, and Jamal “Trap Smoke” Trent.

“Like twelve of his co-defendants, Caswell Senior, an accomplished recording artist, and performer, now stands convicted of playing a leadership role in Gorilla Stone, a particularly violent Bloods gang that operates throughout New York and across the country. In addition to his supervisory role, Senior was an active, hands-on participant in the gang’s senseless violence, including a shooting in Miami and contributing to a robbery at a Manhattan diner. Dismantling violent gangs and stopping gun violence continues to be one of my highest priorities. Thanks to the dedication of our partners at the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Senior now awaits sentencing for his dangerous conduct,” said U.S. Attorney Damian Williams.

Casanova is facing a minimum sentence of five years and a maximum of 60 years in prison when he is sentenced on December 6th, 2022.