Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

A picture of rapper Casanova 2x hit social media along with a blurry photograph, with the rapper giving some words filled with optimism.

A picture of Brooklyn rapper Casanova 2x has hit his social media.

The rapper is pictured with a black durag and a white tank top. The photo seems to be a screengrab from a prison skype visit or facetime from his facility.

“No matter what it is you are going through right now, what obstacles are in front of you, you have to trust that everything will work out eventually, solutions will present itself when the time is right. There is perfect timing for everything and everyone. Move-in faith, not in fear,” Casanova wrote on Instagram.

This comes a day after reports said he was placed on suicide watch.

AllHipHop.com reported that the rapper, whose real name is Caswell Senior, said he was placed on “suicide watch a couple of days ago.” Casanova described where he is staying as a “holding cell where you wear a smock and stuff.”

When asked if he had ever had a mental health issue before, Casanova said, “[In] my teenage days, I attempted to kill myself a couple of times,” while revealing that he was sent to Bellevue hospital in Manhattan, NY.

The post is not the first time the rapper, who has a new album about to be released titled Behind these Scars, has used social media to communicate with his people.

After being refused bond in 2021, he released a message to his fans after spending almost a year in the West Chester, New York County Jail.

“This is a public service announcement to all my fans and very important friends,” Cas captioned. “I’ve been incarcerated for almost one year now, exhausted all remedies, and spent a significant amount of money on legal fees to prove my innocence. The charges against me are false, they don’t represent or reflect the person that I am. They are simply using my past criminal history to crucify me in court.”