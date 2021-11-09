Casanova Shares Update From Behind Bars; Jail “Ain’t Gangsta At All”

Casanova issued a warning to anyone thinking of following in his footsteps living the “gangsta” lifestyle saying he “might die in here.”

Casanova shared a message via his manager from behind bars after turning himself into authorities nearly a year ago. The Brooklyn rapper is accused of being a member of the Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation gang. Casanova denies this and maintains his innocence.

At the weekend, his manager shared a video of Casanova on a prior trip to Nigeria, Africa. At the time, he was on parole and he spoke about turning his life around and what exactly is “Gangsta.”

According to the caption, Casanova’s manager posted the message on his behalf. “MIGHT DIE IN HERE BUT ALWAYS REMEMBER WHATS “GANGSTA” CAUSE THIS JAIL S### AINT “GANGSTA” AT ALL ‼” He wrote. “HOPE YOU YOUNG N##### BEAT THE ODDS‼️”

Casanova Reached Out Previously

Last month, Casanova’s manager shared a plea from Casanova to his “fans and very important friends.”

“This is a public service announcement to all my fans and very important friends,” he wrote. “I’ve been incarcerated for almost one year now, exhausted all remedies and spent a significant amount of money on legal fees to prove my innocence. The charges against me are false, they don’t represent or reflect the person that I am. They are simply using my past criminal history to crucify me in court.”

Casanova continued and explained how he has made attempts to turn his life around including reaching out to the youth to prevent gun violence.

He concluded, “Any help provided will be a blessing, because I feel defeated one’s past shouldn’t be the reason why you can’t be afforded a successful future. No one should be held accountable for the crimes they have already served their time for, in legal terms that’s considered double jeopardy. Last but not least Happy Birthday to me, Free Me Until They Free Me, Y’all Know Outside Ain’t The Same Without Me. ‘LOL.’”

In October, Trap Smoke, an associate of Casanova and member of the Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation took a plea deal in the ongoing fed case. Jamal “Trap Smoke” Austin was one of the 18 members of the gang facing charges in a RICO indictment in December of 2020.