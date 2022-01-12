Casanova Wants Fans To Stop Asking Him About Jay-Z’s Help

Caswell “Casanova” Senior is facing a serious federal case. Prosecutors claim the Behind These Scars album creator is a member of the Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation gang.

Before being charged with racketeering and drug offenses, Casanova signed with Warehouse Music Group which is an imprint under Jay-Z’s Roc Nation record label. Some fans have questioned what Jay-Z is doing to help Casanova with his legal situation.

Casanova recently took to Twitter to address people that have complained about Jay’s lack of public involvement in the case. Cas tweeted, “Stop asking me what Jay-Z is doing for me… he did enough already, he gave me a shot.”

Stop asking me what Jay Z is doing for me… he did enough already, he gave me a shot — CASANOVA (@CASANOVA_2X) January 12, 2022

Back in 2020, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York announced the indictment of Casanova and seventeen other individuals. For example, Brandon “Stacks” Soto was charged in connection with the murder of a minor in Poughkeepsie, New York.

“As alleged in the Indictment, members of Gorilla Stone committed terrible acts of violence, trafficked in narcotics, and even engaged in brazen fraud by exploiting benefits programs meant to provide assistance in response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” stated then-Acting U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss.

Last year, Casanova was also charged with attempted murder for a violent incident that took place outside Miami’s King of Diamonds strip club in 2020. The 35-year-old Brooklyn native reportedly pled not guilty in that case.