Casanova decided to plead not guilty over an attempted murder in Florida, however his co-defendant is working at a deal with the Feds!

Rapper Casanova has pleaded not guilty to an attempted murder charge.

Unfortunately, his co-defendant in the case and the man accused of shooting two people is on the verge of taking a plea deal with prosecutors.

AllHipHop broke the news that a grand jury returned a superseding indictment against the Brooklyn rapper over an incident in Miami in October of 2020.

Casanova and Jarrett “Jayecee” Crisler, the other man charged in the indictment, were hanging out in front of King of Diamonds on October 24th, when they ended up in a dispute with a member of the Crips.

The Crip was offended by the gang signs Casanova was flashing, leading to a back and forth between the pair.

Crisler, a Florida-based member of the Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation, pulled his gun and shot the gang member and his associate.

Both victims were airlifted to a local hospital, where they were treated for their wounds and eventually recovered.

Text messages Crisler sent another member of Gorilla Stone were intercepted by investigators.

“We outside the strip club and Cas taking pictures with the n##### n the crop [sic] n#### gonna grab Cas hand talk about yo homie wrong sign. Cas asked him u wanna to die tonight, he reached on his hip n I just booked [shot] him. Everyone got missin Onik skirted off and I let another one go hit jit in the stomach,” Crisler bragged in text messages obtained by authorities.

Two days later, Jarrett Crisler was bragging about his role in the shooting again, saying, “I ain’t miss a shot.. greatest shot in the world.”

Casanova has already pled not guilty to racketeering conspiracy, conspiracy to manufacture and distribute controlled substances, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

The superseding indictment charged Casanova and Crisler with attempted murder and assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering.

Casanova and another co-defendant named DeShawn “Don” Thomas were also charged with assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering due to a separate incident on July 5th, 2020.

Now, Jarrett Crisler is in the process of working out a deal with the Feds AllHipHop can confirm.

“The defendant and the government have reached a tentative agreement. The parties are working to finalize the plea in this matter,” United States Attorney Damian Williams said.

Casanova, born Caswell Senior, was arraigned earlier this week, and he pleaded not guilty to the new charges.

“I have been given a copy of the indictment containing the charges against me and have reviewed with my attorney,” Casanova said. “After consultation with my attorney, I wish to plead not guilty.”

Casanova has been locked up in the Westchester County, New York Jail since December 4th, 2020.

The rapper is one of 18 Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation members charged in a sweeping RICO case against the gang for drug dealing, running guns, assaults, and murder.