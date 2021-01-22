AllHipHop EXCLUSIVE: Casanova Bail Hearing Set, But Double Shooting In Miami Could Ruin His Chance At Freedom

(AllHipHop News)
Rapper Casanova will learn his fate next week when he stands in front of a Judge, in an attempt to get out of prison.
However, the rapper’s chance at freedom could be seriously impeded, thanks to more evidence the Feds recently dropped concerning his alleged gang activity with the United Gorilla Stone Nation, a subset of the Bloods.
Casanova is one of 18 alleged Gorilla Stone members charged in a RICO case the government brought against the gang, which is accused of dealing drugs, attacking their rivals, and killing a 15-year-old boy in upstate New York.
Earlier this week, prosecutors unsealed a complaint against a Florida-based member of the United Gorilla Stone Nation named Jarrett “Jayecee” Crisler, who specialized in trafficking guns.
According to Special Agent Patrick Lewis with the FBI, Jayecee and Casanova were hanging out in front of the King Of Diamonds (KOD) strip club in Miami on October 24th, 2020 when violence exploded.
A rival gang member with the Crips approached Casanova and called out the rapper for flashing gang signs, according to text messages Jayecee sent to a fellow gang member.
Casanova was taking pictures and flashing gang signs when the Crip gang member took offense and said: “yo homie wrong sign.”
Casanova responded, “u wanna die tonight[?].”
Someone reached for a gun and all hell broke loose when Jayecee took action and started firing his gun as bystanders scattered.
The gang member questioning Casanova was shot in the stomach, as was another victim, and both were airlifted to a local hospital where they were treated for their bullet wounds.
“Crisler admits that the shooting was sparked by a dispute between ‘Cas,’ which I know to be a reference to Caswell Senior and Rival-1, who is a member of a rival crip gang,” FBI agent Lewis wrote in the indictment.
Two days later, Jayecee sent text messages to another Gorilla Stone member to brag about his role in the shooting writing: “I ain’t miss a shot…greatest shot in the world,” believing he had killed the Crip gang member.
However, both members survived the shooting prompting another Gorilla Stone member to tell Jayecee: “Attempts don’t count we gotta go finish that.”
Both men agreed to back to KOD to finish the job.
The latest act of violence involving Casanova comes just as the rapper asks a Judge to free him, based on a $2.5 million bail proposal he submitted to the court in January, backed by 5 properties and 13 signators.
Casanova, born Caswell Senior, has been in the Westchester County Jail since December 4th and the Feds are aiming to keep him locked down.
In their reply to Casanova’s motion to make bond, prosecutors claimed the rap star was just too dangerous to be released under any circumstance.
Casanova is charged with racketeering conspiracy, conspiracy to knowingly and intentionally manufacture distribute, or dispense, or possess with intent to manufacture, distribute, or dispense, a controlled substance (crack cocaine, cocaine, and marijuana), and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
Casanova has a bail hearing slated for next Thursday (January 28th) in front of Judge Paul E. Davison at 9:00 AM.