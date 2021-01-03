ALLHIPHOP EXCLUSIVE: Casanova, Friends Put Up $2.5 Million In Attempt To Get Rapper Out Of Jail

(AllHipHop News)
Incarcerated Brooklyn rapper Casanova is hoping to be released from prison soon.
Casanova’s lawyers just presented a bail package to the court to free the rapper, who has been jailed since December 4th, when he surrendered to cops.
The rapper turned himself in after being caught in a RICO case involving his alleged membership in the United Gorilla Stone Nation.
He was charged with Racketeering Conspiracy, conspiracy to knowingly and intentionally manufacture distribute, or dispense, or possess with intent to manufacture, distribute, or dispense, a controlled substance (crack cocaine, cocaine, and marijuana), and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
The 34-year-old rapper has offered to put up a total of $2.5 million as part of a bond package is lawyers presented to the court.
Casanova is putting up five properties and 13 co-signors. The properties are worth around $1,103,669.00, while the co-signors vouching for the rapper have combined salaries of approximately $1,266,145.00. The co-signors guarantee Casanova will show up for his trial should he be released from the Westchester County Jail, in Valhalla, New York, where he is currently being held.
“The notion that he would surrender to the authorities with full knowledge of the charges against him but then not return to court as directed once released is inconsistent with his voluntary surrender and common sense. His surrender demonstrates his respect for this Court and the judicial process and there can be no credible argument that he presents a risk of flight,” according to his lawyer James Kousouros.
Casanova is willing to submit to home detention, geographic restrictions on his travel, electronic monitoring, and the surrender of his passport. Casanova, born Caswell Senior, vehemently denies trafficking in drugs or possessing a weapon in relation to any criminal activity.
In fact, Casanova’s lawyer plans to submit that the evidence will ultimately prove the rapper is not a drug dealer or member of the United Gorilla Stone Nation.
Kousouros says Casanova served a six-year prison sentence for robbery, and was released in 2013, and was locked up the first three years the gang allegedly perpetrated some of their crimes.
He noted that Casanova was discharged from his probation in 2018 without any issues, and was laboring as a construction worker with the Local 79 Union when he recorded his breakthrough single “Don’t Run,” which landed him a deal with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation imprint.