Case Closed: Justin Timberlake Strikes DWI Plea Deal

Justin Timberlake was arrested for driving while intoxicated in Sag Harbor, New York. His mugshot went viral.

Justin Timberlake accepted a plea deal in his drunk driving case. Timberlake agreed to plead guilty to a traffic violation and pay a fine in exchange for prosecutors dropping a driving while intoxicated charge, per multiple reports.

The 43-year-old singer will reportedly pay a fine of roughly $300 to $500. The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office said he will enter his plea on Friday (September 13).

Timberlake’s deal helped him avoid the harshest punishment for DWI. The charge carried a maximum sentence of one year in jail and a $2500 fine.

Police arrested Timberlake for DWI in June. He refused to take a breathalyzer test. A Sag Harbor cop said it was “ascertained that [Timberlake] was operating [his] vehicle in an intoxicated condition in that his eyes were bloodshot and glassy, a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath, he was unable to divide attention, he had slowed speech, he was unsteady afoot and he performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests.”

Timberlake’s lawyer Edward Burke claimed the singer wasn’t intoxicated following the arrest.

“The most important fact to know about this case is that Justin was not intoxicated and should not have been arrested for DWI,” Burke said. “The police made a number of very significant errors in this case … Sometimes the police make mistakes and this is just one of those instances.”

He added, “[Timberlake] cooperated with the police officers at all times and treated them with the respect they deserve. He also respects the entire judicial process … But the fact remains, he was not intoxicated, and they made an error in arresting him for it. We are confident that this charge will be dismissed.”

According to police, Timberlake said he had one martini when asked if he’d been drinking. He spent about nine hours in custody.