Justin Timberlake In Custody After Drunk Driving Arrest 

Justin Timberlake is reportedly in custody after he was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the Hamptons.

Justin Timberlake has been arrested for driving while under the influence in the Hamptons.

The “Sexy Back” singer was reportedly nabbed on Monday night (June 17) in the village of Sag Harbor on Long Island, a law enforcement official told ABC News. He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

Sag Harbor is a popular nightlife destination next to the Hamptons at the Eastern end of Long Island.

A source told PEOPLE Timberlake was arrested after dining at the American Hotel in Sag Harbor. Cops pulled him over after leaving the restaurant while driving to a friend’s house.

Meanwhile, a Sag Harbor Police Department source reports Timberlake is still in custody. “Nobody was hurt,” the source said. Timberlake is due to be arraigned at some point on Tuesday morning.

It’s unclear whether the arrest will affect Justin Timberlake’s upcoming The Forget Tomorrow World Tour dates. He set to perform in Chicago later this week on June 20 and 21. He also has two shows at New York City’s Madison Square Garden next weekend.

On Sunday, Timberlake paid tribute to his children with a Father’s Day Instagram post.

“My 2 greatest gifts,” Timberlake said of his two sons with wife Jessica Biel. “I learn more about myself everyday just because you both chose me to be your Daddy. I will always be there for you through your peaks and valleys… to lift you up and show you how high you can take this life and to pick you up when you fall. And, of course, to flood you with insufferable Dad-jokes all along the way. I love you both so much. Thank you for giving me my biggest purpose.”