Cash Money Rapper 9lokkNine Charged With 5 Counts Of Attempted Murder

(AllHipHop News)
Cash Money Records rapper 9lokkNine is in a world of trouble for allegedly attempting to strong-arm control of the Orlando rap business.
Earlier this week, Monique Worrell was sworn in as the new state attorney for Florida’s Ninth Judicial Circuit in Orlando. The first thing she is doing is working to get 9lokkNine and his counterparts off the streets.
The rapper, born Jacquavius Dennard Smith, has just been hit with five counts of attempted murder, over a spate of violence that took place in the city last year.
According to the FBI, 9lokkNine is allegedly part of the All Family No Friends Gang aka The Army.
Investigators say the gang has been at war with another rising rapper from Orlando named Hotboii, who supposedly associates with the 438 gang.
The feud between the gangs took at least five lives during 2020, including a local high school football star, a 14-year-old, and a 3-year-old, all of whom were caught in the crossfire.
In October of 2020, a gunman tried to kill 9lokkNine outside of the Mall at Millennia, but he escaped the shootout unharmed.
A week after the shooting, the FBI revealed they were trying to build a racketeering case against both gangs.
Witnesses claim 9lokkNine wanted to be the only rapper representing Orlando.