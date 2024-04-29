Cash XO’s Security Guard Shot Weeks After Drake Dissed XO Executive

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Drake dissed The Weeknd’s manager Cash XO on the song “Push Ups.”

A security guard was shot multiple times at Cash XO’s home in Los Angeles on Monday (April 29). According to FOX 11, the 37-year-old victim was in critical condition but expected to survive.

Cops responded to several 911 calls about gunfire in the area around 2:30 a.m. The victim was one of the callers, telling dispatchers he got shot and providing a description of his attackers. Police found him inside a guard shack on Cash XO’s property and rushed him to a local hospital.

The security guard said three men wearing hoodies and surgical masks fled the scene after the shooting. Police noted Cash XO was at home at the time of the incident, per KTLA.

Cash XO, whose real name is Amir Esmailian, is the longtime manager of The Weeknd. Cash XO co-founded the XO record label with The Weeknd.

Drake recently mocked Cash XO on the song “Push Ups.” Drake targeted Cash XO and The Weeknd in response to a lyrical jab from Future and Metro Boomin’s We Still Don’t Trust You album. The Weeknd dissed Drake in a guest appearance on Future and Metro’s song “All to Myself.”

“They could never diss my brothers, baby/When they got leaks in they operation/I thank God that I never signed my life away/And we never do the big talk/They shooters making TikToks/Got us laughin’ in the Lambo/I promise that I got your back,” The Weeknd sang.

Drake released “Push Ups” to address Kendrick Lamar and many others who dissed the Canadian star. Drake mentioned Cash XO and The Weeknd in the first verse.

“Yeah, I’m the 6ix God, I’m the frontrunner/Y’all n#### manager was Chubbs lil’ blunt runner/Claim the 6ix and you boys ain’t even come from it/And when you boys got rich, you had to run from it/Cash blowing Abel bread, out here tricking/S### we do for b######, he doing for n#####,” Drake rapped.

Listen to “Push Ups” below.