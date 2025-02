Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Cassie Ventura and husband, Alex Fine, have announced the singer is pregnant with their third child, sharing the joyful news on Instagram.

The couple shared the news on Instagram with a set of adorable images of the growing family. The sweet black and white shots feature their two daughters and show Ventura proudly showing off her growing baby bump. Fine also appears in the photos, tenderly cradling his partner’s belly in one.

She captioned the post with a blue heart emoji, suggesting the couple may be expecting their first son.

Alex Fine shared a photo of his girls kissing his pregnant wife’s belly. “Best gift I could ask for,” he wrote alongside the image.

Cassie Ventura met Alex Fine at a gym in 2018, where he worked as a personal trainer. They went public later that year, shortly after Ventura’s split from Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Then, in June 2019, Ventura announced she was pregnant with their first child. Fine proposed in August 2019 with a cowboy-themed proposal, riding up on a horse.

The couple married on August 24, 2019, in an intimate ceremony in Malibu, California, and welcomed their first daughter, Frankie, that December. Their second daughter, Sunny, was born in March 2021.

Fine has been a constant source of support during her legal battles with Diddy.

Diddy’s legal team attempted to downplay Ventura’s abuse claims during a court hearing in September 2024. His attorney suggested that Cassie Ventura had cheated on Diddy with Alex Fine, her former trainer and now husband.

He also implied that government-leaked footage of Diddy assaulting Ventura was manipulated, claiming Ventura had hit him with a cell phone before the incident. Ventura had sued Diddy for rape and years of abuse, which was settled out of court.