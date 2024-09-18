Diddy Says Ex Cassie Ventura Cheated With Her Now-Husband, Resulting In Beatdown

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Diddy was indicted for sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution. He pleaded not guilty.

Diddy’s lawyer Marc Agnifilo attempted to downplay the Bad Boy Records founder’s abuse of ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura at a court hearing in New York on Tuesday (September 17). Agnifilo claimed Ventura cheated on Diddy with her trainer Alex Fine, whom she married in 2019.

Agnifilo referred to Ventura as “Victim One.” Details about “Victim One” clearly described Ventura, who sued Diddy for rape and years of abuse in November 2023. Diddy and Ventura settled the lawsuit out of court.

The disgraced mogul’s lawyer insinuated the government leaked footage of Diddy assaulting Ventura at a hotel. Agnifilo said Ventura hit Diddy in the head with a cell phone and took his clothing before the attack, per Inner City Press.

Agnifilo: These two people were in love. Victim-1 ended up marrying the trainer that Mr. Combs got for her. They had been cheating on each other for years. But now she had two kids with the trainer. Years later, she realized she had a good thing with Mr. Combs — Inner City Press (@innercitypress) September 17, 2024

Diddy pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution on Tuesday. His attorney denied the charges following his arrest.

“We are disappointed with the decision to pursue what we believe is an unjust prosecution of Mr. Combs by the U.S. Attorney’s Office,” Agnifilo said. “Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is a music icon, self-made entrepreneur, loving family man, and proven philanthropist who has spent the last 30 years building an empire, adoring his children and working to uplift the Black community. He is an imperfect person, but he is not a criminal.”

Authorities arrested Diddy in New York on Monday (September 16). He was indicted after multiple lawsuits accused him of sexual assault and sex trafficking, among other crimes.

“For decades, Sean Combs … abused, threatened and coerced women and others around him to fulfill his sexual desires, protect his reputation and conceal his conduct,” the indictment read. “To do so, Combs relied on the employees, resources and influence of the multi-faceted business empire that he led and controlled – creating a criminal enterprise whose members and associates engaged in, and attempted to engage in, among other crimes, sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery and obstruction of justice.”

A judge denied bail to Diddy. Two of his charges carry maximum sentences of life in prison.